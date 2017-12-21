These countries voted with US as UN condemns Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to declare President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void” on Thursday.

The assembly voted 128 to 9 with 35 abstentions. The resolution was co-sponsored by Turkey and Yemen.

The vote, while a victory for Palestinians, was significantly lower than supporters had hoped for. U.S. ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley warned that the vote would “make a difference on how Americans look at the U.N. and on how we look at countries who disrespect us in the U.N., and this vote will be remembered.”

These are the countries that voted against the resolution:

Guatemala

Honduras

Israel

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Nauru

Palau

Togo

United States

The Associated Press contributed to this report.