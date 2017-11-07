Trump delivers remarks in South Korea -- live blog
President Trump speaks to the Korean National Assembly as part of his first presidential trip to Asia.
Follow FoxNews.com's live blog below. Mobile users click here.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
President Trump speaks to the Korean National Assembly as part of his first presidential trip to Asia.
Follow FoxNews.com's live blog below. Mobile users click here.