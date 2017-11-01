Expand / Collapse search
North Korea

Defector: US strike would trigger automatic NK retaliation

Associated Press
FILE - This undated file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. The world is wondering if North Koreaâs next nuclear test will involve a nuclear missile screaming over Japan after the North said it may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)  (KCNA via KNS)

A high-ranking North Korean defector has told a congressional hearing that a pre-emptive U.S. military strike would trigger automatic retaliation, with the North unleashing artillery and short-range missile fire on South Korea.   

Thae Yong Ho (tay yong ho) was testifying Wednesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He defected in 2016 as deputy chief of mission at the North Korean Embassy in London.   

Thae said the U.S. and South Korea would win a war after a preventive military strike, but there would be a "human sacrifice."

He said North Korea has tens of thousands of artillery guns and short-range missiles at the military demarcation line, and the North's officers are trained to open fire on the South in response to any bombing or a U.S. military strike.