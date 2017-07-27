Scaramucci blasts 'felony' leak of his financial info, but denies targeting Priebus

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci vowed overnight to contact federal investigators over what he called a “felony” leak of his financial information, in a since-deleted tweet that also sparked speculation – which he denies – that the vow was a message to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45,” he tweeted, including Priebus’ handle.

The tweet followed a Politico report on the former Wall Street financier's financial holdings.

His inclusion of Priebus’ Twitter handle spurred reports that he was somehow asking the feds to probe Priebus. But Scaramucci subsequently removed the tweet and denied that was the case.

“Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45,” he wrote, above one such allegedly misleading report.

The messages were the latest escalation in the war on leaks from the very top of the White House, now that Scaramucci has taken over the communications shop, reporting directly to President Trump.

SCARAMUCCI VOWS LEAK CRACKDOWN

In an interview with Fox News’ “Hannity” on Wednesday, he said, "we're going to let people go if we have to."

"One of the big problems that I’m discovering is that senior people are really the guys doing the leaking and they ask junior people to leak for them,” he said.

Following his appearance, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores issued the following statement pledging to pursue these cases:

"We have seen an astonishing increase in the number of leaks of classified national security information in recent months. We agree with Anthony that these staggering number of leaks are undermining the ability of our government to function and to protect this country. Like the Attorney General has said, 'whenever a case can be made, we will seek to put some people in jail,' and we will aggressively pursue leak cases wherever they may lead."

The Politico report on Scaramucci’s profits was based on a form described as publicly available upon request – so it’s unclear what about the dissemination of that information would constitute a “felony,” as Scaramucci initially claimed.

The report said the communications director stands to profit from his ownership stake in investment firm SkyBridge Capital and that he earned $4.9 million from that – on top of a salary worth roughly the same amount – between the beginning of January 2016 and June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.