North Korea's nuclear weapons program has grown with each Kim regime

After North Korea launched its first successful intercontinental ballistic missile Tuesday, Kim Jong Un doesn’t want to back down.

The North Korean leader vowed on Wednesday that his nation will “demonstrate its mettle to the U.S.” and never put its weapons programs up for negotiations — one day after successfully testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The hard line suggests that North Korea will conduct more weapons tests until it perfects nuclear-armed missiles capable of striking anywhere in the U.S. Analysts say Kim Jong Un’s government believes nuclear weapons are key to its survival and could be used to wrest concessions from the U.S.

North Korea’s weapons program has grown exponentially over the past few decades — especially since its first leader Kim Il Sung became the catalyst for the country’s nuclear holdings.

Read on for a brief look at how North Korea’s nuclear weapons program has grown throughout the regimes.

Kim Il Sung, leader from 1948-1994

Kim Il Sung can be credited with founding North Korea and propelling the nation’s nuclear program forward — but he did not live to see his country conduct its first nuclear test.

It was under the first Kim that North Korea began to build up its nuclear reactors. And it was under his leadership that the nation began the Korean War — surely a catalyst that led the leader to believe his nation needed nuclear weapons, Dr. Sung-Yoon Lee, the Kim Koo-Korea Foundation Professor of Korean Studies at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, told Fox News in an interview.

“The seeds of nuclear aspirations were sown in the Korean War,” Lee said.

The Korean War pitted North Korea and its ally China — two nations that did not have nuclear capabilities at the time — against a nuclear-armed U.S., making it “clear to the first Kim that nuclear weapons are very powerful, a powerful deterrent,” Lee said.

Kim Jong Il, leader from 1994-2011

When the second leader of the Kim dynasty died in 2011, Kim Jong Il was remembered as the “dictator who turned North Korea into a nuclear state,” in his New York Times obituary.

And it’s Kim Jong Il that really “gets the credit of taking the country down the nuclear path," Lee said.

In the beginning of his reign — he was North Korea’s supreme leader from 1994 to 2011 — North Korea denied that it had a nuclear weapons program.

However, in 2003, Pyongyang announced that North Korea was withdrawing from the 1968 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty which barred the nation from making nuclear weapons.

By 2005, North Korea confirmed that it had its own nuclear weapons. It tested its first nuclear device in 2006.

Kim Jong Un, leader from 2011-present

Kim Jong Un is credited with accelerating North Korea’s push for nuclear weapons, and under the Obama administration, many of the world’s attitudes toward the East Asian nation’s nuclear capabilities became less blasé than in the past, Lee said.

And Kim Jong Un recently crossed a major threshold for his country — the ability to credibly threaten the U.S. with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea's newly demonstrated missile muscle puts Alaska within range of potential attack and stresses the Pentagon's missile defenses like never before. It could be only a matter of time before North Korea makes an even longer-range ICBM with a nuclear warhead — putting all of the U.S. at risk.

Kim Jong Un’s acceleration of weapons tests could be because he is “more impetus” due to his young age or because “he has a lot to prove,” Lee said. But the professor contended that Kim Jong Un is “not suicidal” or “irrational,” but rather “seems to know what he’s doing.”

