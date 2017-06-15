Australian PM reportedly heard mocking Trump in leaked audio tape

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could be heard on a leaked audio tape mocking President Trump during an address to journalists which is usually off the record, News.com.au reported.

A politics editor at 9 News reportedly decided to reveal the tape after Wednesday’s Parliament House’s annual Mid-Winter Ball.

“It was beautiful,” Turnbull could reportedly be heard saying. “It was the most beautifully putting-me-at-ease ever.”

Turnbull was reportedly joking about his now-famous phone call with Trump. He went on to joke about how he is doing at the polls.

"The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much, we are winning, we are winning like we have never won before," he said.

The report went on to say that Turnbull could be heard joking about the Russian probe.

“I have this Russian guy… Believe me, it’s true, it is true.”

Turnbull has not issued a comment since the leak.