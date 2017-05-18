Chaffetz to resign from Congress in June

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, announced on Thursday that he will resign from his seat in Congress on June 30.

Last month, Chaffetz announced that he would not seek re-election in 2018, hinting he would go back to the private sector. But on Thursday, Chaffetz sent a letter to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announcing his intention to resign from Congress next month.

“My life has undergone some big changes over the last 18 months. Those changes have been good. But as I celebrated my 50th birthday in March, the reality of spending more than 1,500 nights away from my family over eight years hit me harder than it had before,” Chaffetz said in a letter written to his constituents on Thursday. “Though the time away and the travel have been a sacrifice, our family has always been united that public service was the right thing to do.”

Chaffetz added: “We feel my time in Congress has been well spent, but it now seems the right time to turn the page.”

Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, recently subpoenaed former FBI Director James Comey’s memos, and invited him to testify before his panel next week.

"When I first ran for Congress in 2008 I promised I would get in, serve, and get out. I told voters I did not believe that Congress should be a lifetime career," Chaffetz wrote. "I knew from day one that my service there would not last forever."

Chaffetz added: "After careful consideration and long discussion with my wife, Julie, we agree the time has come for us to move on from this part of our life."

