Anonymous NY Times op-ed shows Deep State thugs are working against the will of the American people

The failing New York Times confirmed the existence of the Deep State by publishing an anonymous op-ed Wednesday headlined “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”’

As usual, The Times was late in acknowledging the reality of individuals employed by the U.S. government who are actively working against the will of the people and America’s duly elected president.

Once dismissed as a conspiracy theory by the biased liberal media, the Deep State is now exposed for all to see. All Americans should be concerned – particularly the 62 million people who voted for Donald J. Trump for president in 2016.

The people spoke loudly and clearly in November 2016 and they chose President Trump – the ultimate political outsider – to confront the failed Washington status quo and shake it up.

The rise of the dangerous and unaccountable Deep State is a reaction to Trump and his highly successful America First agenda, which could not have been accomplished with business as usual.

The president recently tweeted: “I’m draining the Swamp, and the Swamp is trying to fight back. Don’t worry, we will win!” He’s perfectly on point; swamp creatures don’t like change.

We don’t yet know the motives of the anonymous op-ed writer, who received not one vote at the ballot box, so we can only speculate for now.

The writer clearly yearns for more of the broken status quo policies of the past; the politically correct governing that steered us over the financial cliff in 2008 and paved the way for Barack Obama and our exploding $21 trillion national debt a decade later. The individual in question and other faceless bureaucrats will get smoked out of their cowardly holes before long.

If the “senior administration official” who penned the op-ed turns out to be a low-level actor, The New York Times should go out of business. Regardless, the political grandstanding will backfire because the American people recognize deceit when they see it.

This op-ed is the work of an elitist who doesn’t understand the American people or why they voted for Donald Trump in the first place – just like the New York Times.

To be sure, the actions outlined in this pathetic op-ed are just the rallying cry Trump voters and other outraged Americans need to send yet another message to the desperate defenders of the corrupt and broken Washington establishment in the midterm elections in November.

President Trump spoke in Montana Thursday to rally voters around our tremendous Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale to defeat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who is a puppet of Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The president should educate the American people that Deep State thugs are being paid taxpayer- funded salaries to work against the will of the people! It’s the height of arrogance burrowed in our federal government.

America is exceptional because we have a government "of the people, by the people, for the people,” in the words Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president. This destructive behavior by the unelected bureaucracy cannot stand.

The people must act and on Election Day Nov. 6 they’ll have their opportunity.

Some 40 million Americans voted for a Republican for the House of Representatives in the last midterm election in 2014. We must do better in 2018 because we can’t let bad actors in the Deep State win. If House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., becomes speaker of the House again in 2019, the swamp will prosper and the Trump agenda will be dead.

Reforming a broken Washington is a healthy and entirely necessary endeavor. President Trump is taking on powerful entrenched interests across the board in his own way and winning the battles one by one.

Trump supporters should thank the president for his herculean efforts and turn out in numbers like it’s a presidential election year because the swamp isn’t drained yet. President Trump isn’t on the ballot but his America First agenda and historic accomplishments are. Vote like it!