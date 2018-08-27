Racist cop? Anti-gay preacher? Middle schoolers asked to pick who lives and who dies

The Earth is about to blow up and there’s only room on the spaceship for eight passengers. So who gets left behind?

Seventh graders at Roberts Middle School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio were assigned the task last week of deciding who got to live and who was doomed to be blown to smithereens.

The “Whom To Leave Behind” lesson has caused quite a lot of outrage among moms and dads who believe the assignment sends the wrong message to their children.

For the assignment students were asked to choose between a list of 12 hypothetical people. Four would be left behind because “tomorrow the planet Earth is doomed.”

This is what identity politics looks like – when you determine a person’s value based on their sexuality or their skin color or the bank account.

There was an accountant with a substance abuse problem, a militant African-American medical student, a 33-year-old Native American manager who does not speak English, the accountant’s pregnant wife, a famous novelist with a physical disability, a 21-year-old female Muslim international student, a female movie star who was recently the victim of a sexual assault, a homosexual male professional athlete, an Asian orphaned 12-year-old boy, a 60-year-old Jewish university administrator, and a Hispanic clergyman who is against homosexuality.

I wonder how many kids gave the “homophobic” reverend a seat on the politically correct spaceship?

But the list also included an ugly stereotype – describing the final choice as a “racist, armed police officer who has been accused of using excessive force.”

Who wrote this garbage?

“Some of the language that was used within the assignment I felt that some of the kids might not even understand what it even means,” City Councilman Adam Miller told Fox 8 News.

Mr. Miller said parents should have been consulted before such a lesson was presented to students.

He said some of the language used “could lend to a lot of confusion and in my opinion just kind of implant certain stereotypes and judgments within these young kids’ minds that they shouldn’t be having at this young age,” the city councilman said.

The school district tells local reporters they are investigating the incident and the teacher is reportedly remorseful.

We used to sing a song in Sunday school – “Jesus Loves the Little Children of the World.” As they lyrics tell us, “red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.”

Of course, the idea that every human life matters is a bit controversial and politically incorrect.

But if I was forced to choose whom to leave behind – I would go with the propaganda-spewing, left-wing, school teacher.