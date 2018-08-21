Stephen Miller: Twitter isn't broken, but our media culture is

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey has proved to be more reluctant than other social-media giants (ahem, Facebook) to give in to progressive outrage mobs’ demand for censorship. Essentially, he’s been less willing to throw his company under the bus.

That’s good, because there’s less wrong with Twitter than his tormentors want him to believe.

On Sunday, CNN anchor Brian Stelter asked Dorsey what was broken about Twitter. Dorsey replied, “I think it really depends on who you follow and your perception of what you see and how you feel about things.” This is undeniably true and Dorsey deserves credit for rejecting Stelter’s question on its premise.

The desire to bring Twitter under some form of modern-discourse control isn’t, at its root, about having a healthier conversation. It’s about powerless gatekeepers rebuilding their fallen industry. It’s about control.

