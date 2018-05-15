Michael Goodwin: Bloodshed over US Embassy move in Jerusalem is on Hamas, not Trump

Amidst the screaming headlines about “massacre” and “war crimes” and unsettling pictures of Arab casualties, keep in mind the central question: When is it the right time to do the right thing?

That’s the question President Trump faced when considering whether to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem. His three predecessors had used a loophole in the 1995 law requiring the move to give a consistent and increasingly cynical answer of, “Not now, maybe later.”

That dodge lasted 22 years, until Trump cut through the nonsense last December with a statement of resounding moral clarity. Now, he said, is the right time to do the right thing.

It was a singular decision and Monday’s opening of the American Embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, righted a historic wrong. As both American and Israeli speakers noted, the custom throughout the world and throughout the ages is for foreign embassies to be located in the city designated by the host country as its capital.

