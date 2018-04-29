Todd Starnes: Throw the Fake News Bums out, Mr. President!

The White House Correspondents Dinner was supposed to be a celebration of the First Amendment but it quickly devolved into an X-rated, anti-Trump smut fest.

The nation watched as preening journalists - decked out in tuxedos and sparkly gowns - guzzled copious amounts of wine and guffawed as a second-rate comedian spewed p-words and f-bombs and all sorts of vulgarities.

Michelle Wolf had a mouth that would make a rapper blush – a distinction she would no doubt consider a compliment.

The Fake News crowd could barely control themselves. They giggled when she cracked an abortion joke (“Don’t knock it til you’ve tried it”) and they chuckled when she called President Trump the “p-word.”

Wolf saved her most venomous attacks for Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who was seated just a few feet away from her insulter.

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? Like, what’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women?”

The White House Correspondents Association owes Ms. Sanders a public apology, but based on their behavior I doubt that will happen.

Then, came the body shaming.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

Ms. Sanders was the epitome of grace under fire. She had every right to walk out of the room, but instead, she stayed seated and endured the ugly verbal assault. She demonstrated class and grace.

I kept waiting for a member of the White House Correspondents Association to stand up and denounce the comedian and put a stop to the viciousness.

I was hoping that someone on the platform would muster the courage and decency to say – enough.

But no one rose to defend Ms. Sanders’ defense. There was no one to be found with honor or courage or decency. And that’s why the American people hold American journalism with such little regard.

So I believe it’s time for some punitive measures. It’s time for President Trump to give the White House Press Corps the heave-ho. Let them find some other place to spew their vulgar lies and half-truths and slander.

The Trump administration had briefly considered moving White House press conferences to the Executive Office Building but those plans were scuttled after journalists pitched a hissy fit.

Well, I say the president should make good on those plans. The first order of business Monday morning should be to padlock the press briefing room’s doors – quickly followed by fumigators.

Throw the bums out, Mr. President.