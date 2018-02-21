Grammy-winning Christian singer: Billy Graham, the power of one life

Can you imagine the scene in Heaven Wednesday morning when Billy Graham’s name was called and the words “Well done!” were heard by those nearby?

The impact and legacy of Billy Graham is immeasurable. There is perhaps no other person who has conveyed the love, grace, and saving power of Jesus Christ so eloquently as Mr. Graham, and through his televised crusades he reached millions of people literally around the world.

His message of Jesus was never compromised no matter who he was speaking to, whether it was the head of a foreign country or the teenager taking orders at a fast food restaurant. With authority in his voice, humility in his heart, and genuine love for others, Billy Graham preached the saving power of Jesus Christ. His love for Christ was demonstrated so many times through his caring heart for others. Not only did he preach Jesus, but he was literally the hands and feet of Jesus to so many.

I can think of no better tribute to Dr. Graham than for us to carry on his message of God’s love to the next generation.

Who couldn’t take instruction from the character of this man? He protected his gift, his ministry, and his witness. It was evident that Dr. Graham was chosen and called to preach the gospel, and his faithfulness to that calling touched the hearts and lives of presidents, world leaders, farmers, the homeless, and the drug addicted. That’s when you know he was handpicked by God.

Thanks to Jim and Carol Cymbala of the Brooklyn Tabernacle and their choir, I was able to be with and perform for Billy Graham during his farewell crusade in New York City. If the Bible was still being written, I feel like that moment would have been in it. Over 250,000 people attended that crusade and thousands came to know Christ that day. It was one of the greatest moments I've ever experienced.

You know a lot about a person by the life they live, but you know more about them by the way their family loves them. I am friends with his grandson, Will, and he is one of the most kind-hearted people I know. Every time we talk, Will mentions how much he loves his grandfather and how much he has shaped the man he is today. I love this family so very much.

I just performed at The Cove (The Billy Graham Training Center) on Sunday night, and Will shared a story about a new film that is coming out. The thing he was so excited about was that he was playing his grandfather in the film.

When I heard the news Wednesday morning, I texted Will to convey my condolences. Will responded with a quote from his grandfather, “Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”

That about sums it up.

Billy Graham was just one ordinary man, but he was a man who was sold out to God. Now it’s time for our life stories to be written, and I can think of no better tribute to Dr. Graham than for us to carry on his message of God’s love to the next generation. If God could do so much through one man’s life, just imagine what could be accomplished if all of us would band together to tell others about Him.