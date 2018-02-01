There's a reason Democrats don't want Americans to have jobs

It was a terrific speech President Trump delivered Tuesday night — reminding us the state of our union is strong because our people are strong.

I was especially impressed when the president talked about jobs — his desire for every American to know the dignity of a hard day’s work. He reminded us how important skilled workers are to the nation – that welders and mechanics and electricians are noble professions.

He celebrated with the rest of the nation that unemployment claims are at a 45-year low. He proclaimed that unemployment among black Americans is at an all-time low.

The fact of the matter is President Trump was able to do for the American working man what President Obama did not — he’s putting America back to work.

Why Democrats could not find a reason to stand or applaud THAT is beyond me.

But maybe Democrats don’t want Americans to be gainfully employed.

Maybe that’s why the Congressional Black Caucus sat on their sorry butts instead of applauding the news that their constituents are benefiting from the president’s policies.

Maybe the Democrats would rather people be enslaved to the welfare system — chained to a political plantation.

But what Democrats don’t understand is that kind of thinking is contrary to the American spirit.

Americans want jobs — not a government handout.

EDITOR’S NOTE: (This is a partial transcript of Todd’s opening monologue of The Todd Starnes Radio show. Click here to listen to Todd’s complete monologue)