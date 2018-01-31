Melania Trump wears 'white' pantsuit to State of the Union? No, she didn't

"Melania Trump and the Case of the White Pantsuit," said the New York Times.

"First lady Melania Trump goes to SOTU speech with guests, not POTUS, wearing all-white outfit," said USA Today.

"Trump’s time, Democrats’ grumbles, Melania’s white pantsuit," said the Washington Post.

So, there you have it. The first lady wore a "white" pantsuit to her husband's first State of the Union address.

Except she didn't. Fake news. Didn't happen. Totally wrong.

Melania wore a cream-colored pantsuit to the speech, and a pricey one at that, made by Christian Dior. She did wear a white Dolce & Gabbana blouse, but her Christian Louboutin pumps were tan. So, USA Today, it clearly wasn't an "all-white outfit."

Isn’t this just splitting hairs – white versus cream? And why does this matter? Or, you might ask, how on Earth could this matter one little bit? Here's how.

First, Melania Trump is a fashion icon and a former world-famous model. She wouldn't be caught DEAD in white after Labor Day. Please. So there's a subtle implication that the first lady – whose fashion choices are dissected around the world and whose choice of a clothing item can set off a global trend – doesn't know diddly about fashion.

But that's the small one. There's more – with far more grave implications.

CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett saw something much more nefarious in Melania's choice of "white."

"Remember last year the female Democratic senators all wore white. A bunch of them to protest Trump's policies against women. So there was even a hashtag, '#WomenWearWhite.' Listen, it could be a total coincidence, but I just find a lot of the stuff she does these days, to look at it twice," Bennett said.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper chimed in: "I think Maureen Dowd called her the 'Slovenian Sphinx,' everybody looking at her and trying to decipher the mysteries."

"Exactly, very mysterious," Bennett said.

The implication here is that by wearing "white," Melania is protesting – her own husband, like the women at the Grammys who donned white and carried white roses to show solidarity against sexual abusers.

President Trump has been accused of having an extramarital affair with a former porn actress after he was married to Melania. Might the first lady be getting in on the #Metoo craze? Very mysterious, Bennett thought.

The CNN reporter also noted that Melania "did drive up separately this evening from the White House to the Capitol." Forget that she was playing hostess to 15 guests in the presidential box. Somehow, husband and wife are estranged and Melania's wearing "white" in protest.

But the speculation got even worse.

Sally Kohn (surprisingly also of CNN) said Melania is just a racist, so wearing "white" fits the bill.

The very clear implication here is that Melania is a white supremacist simply supporting her racist husband. Her choice of "white" was a clear dog whistle to all the neo-Nazis out there: "Hey, I'm one of you."

Aside from the pure absurdity of the implications – about America's first lady, mind you – is this one simple fact: She didn't wear "white." And you'd think these "journalists" – whose powers of perception are supposed to be superior to all other normal humans – could see that. After all, the white shirt under the jacket offsets the cream color. It was clear as day. Melania wore a cream-colored pantsuit.

But here's the crux: The members of the media didn't WANT to see that. That didn't fit their narrative – Melania is wearing "white" to protest her husband; Melania is a white supremacist.

And that's the scary thing. If America's news media can't get such a simple fact right – and ladies you know, but men, ask your wives if "eggshell" is the same as white – then how can they get anything else right?

How can anyone trust the media if they can't even tell a cream-colored pantsuit isn't white? Or worse, that the "facts" that don't fit with their storyline can just be massaged so they do.

Very mysterious, indeed.