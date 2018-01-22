Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Todd Starnes

NFL rejects veterans group's Super Bowl ad urging people to stand for the anthem

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes | Fox News
close
Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson sounds off on the NFL quarterback receiving Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. Video

More media accolades for Colin Kaepernick's anthem protests

Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson sounds off on the NFL quarterback receiving Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

The National Football League has rejected a Super Bowl advertisement from American Veterans urging people to stand for the national anthem.

The nation’s largest veterans service organization had been invited by the NFL to place an ad in the Super Bowl LII program. AMVET’s advertisement included a two-word message – “#PleaseStand.”

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives! 

“It’s a simple, polite request that represents the sentiment of our membership, particularly those whose missing or paralyzed limbs preclude standing,” wrote National Commander Marion Polk in a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell.

American Veterans accused the NFL of outright censorship by rejecting the advertisement.

“Freedom of speech works both ways. We respect the rights of those who choose to protest, as these rights are precisely what our members have fought – and in many cases died – for,” Polk wrote. “But imposing corporate censorship to deny that same right to those veterans who have secured it for us all is reprehensible and totally beyond the pale.”

Click to read more at ToddStarnes.com

 

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.