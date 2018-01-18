Tammy Bruce: Trump's doctor has ruined the hopes and dreams of liberal 'reporters' and Democrats everywhere

Editor's note: The following column originally appeared in The Washington Times.

President Trump declared himself the other week a “very stable genius.” In response to the incessant complaints by some in the media about his mental stability, his retort was classic Trump — serious but with a humorous edge cutting only those whose bizarre rage against the president has them slowly succumbing to a strain of public madness.

Normal people who aren’t scratching their eyes out hating the first family laugh with the president when he makes these remarks. The cosmopolitan set, in the meantime, cry into their martinis while looking for an “insurance policy” against him.

Alas, courtesy of his annual physical, we now know the president is not a Very Stable Genius. He’s actually a Very Stable and Healthy Genius,

The pipe dream of using “incapacity” via the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Mr. Trump, came to a crashing halt this week courtesy of Dr. Ronny Jackson, former President Barack Obama’s doctor. Well, he’s the White House physician, but was appointed by Mr. Obama in 2013.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jackson ruined the hopes and dreams of liberal “reporters” and Democrats everywhere by simply telling the truth in an unusual press conference on Tuesday detailing the results of Mr. Trump’s yearly physical exam. For 50 minutes he provided extraordinary details about the exam, plus swatted back increasingly absurd questions from a clearly desperate-for-bad-news press corps.

Dr. Jackson is quite different from Mr. Trump’s personal physician, whom we met during the 2016 primary season. Dr. Harold Bornstein was ridiculed when he described his patient as “unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” And yet, it appears Dr. Bornstein was right.

To the growing dismay of the media jackals in the room, Dr. Jackson reported, “The [p]resident’s overall health is excellent. His cardiac performance during his physical exam was very good. He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.”

While the circus of it all was amusing, it’s worth noting how bizarre and disconcerting it was to watch reporters be disappointed in a report that our president is in good health. Gone is any pretense of objectivity; the mood in the room grew more panicked as so-called journalists scratched and clawed hoping for a crumb that might indicate Mr. Trump was unwell.

They didn’t get it.

Dr. Jackson also noted that the president insisted on having a cognitive test performed, on which Mr. Trumpperformed perfectly.

“I can reliably say, and I think that the folks in the mental health [field] would back me up on the fact that if he had some kind of mental, cognitive issue, that this test is sensitive enough, it would have picked up on it. He would not have got 30 out of 30. … And my personal experience is that he has absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever,” the physician said.

It was fortunate there was a doctor in the room, because at that point a massive outbreak of the Sadz struck the reporters in the room, compelling them to ask their crazy sauce questions even harder.

Brian Flood at Fox News reported on the inanity that followed, “Many White House correspondents appeared to be in disbelief that Trump was given a clean bill of health and spent nearly an hour peppering Jackson with questions as they fished for maladies. Immediately following the positive report, ABC’s Cecilia Vega asked, ‘Are you ruling out things like early onset Alzheimer’s? Are you looking at dementia-like symptoms?’ “

Brian Stelter at the Clown News Network tweeted, “…Trump supporters will say ‘Concerns about Trump’s mental health were always absurd. Case closed now.’ ” The obvious response: “The Q’s about fitness for office are serious. Someone could be sharp as a tack, but still unfit.”

Fit but unfit. Is that like “fake but true?” Perhaps it’s more like Michael Wolff’s insistence that “If it rings true, it is true.”

Still refusing to believe their dreams had been crushed, Fox News reported on the continued beclowning, “ABC’s Jonathan Karl still didn’t believe the positive report nearly 30 minutes into the briefing. ‘Can you explain to me how a guy that eats McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken and all those Diet Cokes, and who never exercises, is in as good of shape as you say he’s in?’”

In response, Dr. Jackson delivered the remarks providing the president’s supporters the biggest smile and those with Trump Derangement Syndrome the most trauma:

“It’s called genetics. I don’t know,” Dr. Jackson said. “Some people have just great genes. I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old. I don’t know … It’s just the way God made him.”

“Genetics.” “Live to be 200 years old.” “It’s the way God made him.” Thanks, Obama’s doctor!