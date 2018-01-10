Janice Dean: Dear viewer, MS taught me that my big strong legs are not ugly, they're a blessing

I get a few rude comments on my Facebook page from time to time, like the one below, that I’ve decided to share with everyone:

“Dear Janice please stop allowing fox to dress you in those short skirts. They are not flattering on you. Your an attractive lady, love the 80's hair, but your legs are distracting every time you walk on screen.”

I responded:

“Hi JoAnn,

Fox doesn't dress me. I dress myself. I'm sorry if you don't like my legs. I'm grateful I have them to walk with. You're right. I don't look like the typical person on TV, and I'm proud to be a size 10. Imagine that! You can always turn the channel if you're offended by my huge legs. Hope you don't mind. I may share your post with everyone on my FB page. All the best, Janice”

I'm sorry if you don't like my legs. I'm grateful I have them to walk with.

The response I received was overwhelming – so much so that I was bawling my eyes out on Monday night. I have had Multiple sclerosis (MS) for more than 10 years. My first MS nurse, Jen, who has since become a good friend, made me cry because she wrote this on my page:

“Dear Janice, I LOVE those strong legs. I LOVE that you stand tall, walk, run, squat, lunge, skip, jump and hop on those legs. You are blessed and a blessing to have STRONG legs!!! Wear skirts proudly and show your STRONG legs!!! Love you my angel”

My big legs have always been a sore spot for me – but now more than ever I am proud of them. Because with MS, I could lose my ability to walk literally any day. So I’ve learned to be proud of my legs, and am grateful for them every day of my life.