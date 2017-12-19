Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Todd's American Dispatch

Florida congressman: FBI is undermining duly elected president

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes | Fox News
close
President denies rumors surrounding the Russia investigation; John Roberts reports from the White House.

Trump says he has no plans to fire Mueller

President denies rumors surrounding the Russia investigation; John Roberts reports from the White House.

A Florida Republican lawmaker told the Todd Starnes Radio Show that he stands by his fear that the nation could be at risk of a coup at the hands of special counsel Robert Mueller.

“What’s most troubling (is) we see an action plan with Peter Strzok and his mistress to undermine the duly elected president,” Rep. Matt Gaetz said. “That is the definition of a coup and that’s what we are fighting against.”

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives! 

He was referring to hundreds of scurrilous text messages between the demoted FBI agent and FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Of particular note was a text message that seemed to reference an “insurance policy” just in case Trump won the presidency.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok wrote.

Republican Congressman Gaetz and Democratic strategist Joel Payne weigh in on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Gaetz called on congressional Republicans to “treat this sham of an investigation with the seriousness it deserves.”

“This is an organized effort to undermine the president of the United States for political purposes,” he told the Todd Starnes Show.

Continue reading at ToddStarnes.com

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.