When I was only 5-years-old, our family hit hard times and we didn’t even have money for groceries. I wasn’t sure exactly what was going on – all I knew was that the cabinets were empty.

On the day we ran out of food, a couple from Main Street Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Miss., drove up to our house in a big car. We didn’t know them, and we didn’t go to Main Street Baptist (in fact, we weren’t even Baptists).

They popped the trunk and began unloading bag after bag of groceries. I’m pretty sure it was summertime, but it felt like Christmas, especially when I realized they had gotten us Fruit Loops.

I sat down on the couch and began looking over the box like it was a toy. Then after they finished delivering all of the groceries, they left and we ate.

I don’t know how they found out we were in need, and it doesn’t really matter to me. We needed some food, and I’m just thankful that someone listened when the Lord nudged them to come through for us.

When you think about it, we all have the opportunity to be the answer to someone else’s prayers today. Maybe they don’t need groceries, but they need some encouragement, a friend, an invitation, someone to listen.

Maybe they don’t even know what they need – they’re just hurting and need someone like you or me to be present in their lives. Maybe we will be the evidence that Jesus sees them in their hurt and that he deeply cares for them.

So many of us pray that God will use us in a big way. What if he wants to use us in a small way that will be big in someone’s life? Is that enough? If it is, then today is full of opportunities to love Jesus with an unexpected knock on the door, an open trunk and a box of Fruit Loops.