New York terror attack: Don't offend anyone

Halloween has lived up to its reputation in New York.

Now, there may be a legitimate debate about whether President Trump is unfairly singling out Muslims in his efforts to make America safe. But when a terrorist kills Americans – this time, with a rental truck – and then shouts “God is great” in Arabic, the president’s zeal is understandable.

There is no way to protect every block in our cities, every field on our farms, every school in our suburbs. We have become accustomed to our freedom to move around as we wish, and to gather with whom we choose.

No one could have foreseen Tuesday’s sinister mission to turn a vehicle into a deadly weapon. We stroll our streets without paying attention to what’s around us, intent on reading or sending text messages, or watching videos on our phones. If we’re on a bike lane, we assume no four-wheel vehicles will intrude.

Yet, New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio came right out and said it: “This was an act of terror.”

The problem is that terrorists – those whose perverted view equates God’s greatness with acts of bloodshed – know how clueless we are, and exploit our assumption that nothing bad can happen to us. And it is that careless confidence that makes us easy prey, soft victims for determined evildoers.

Even before the names of the perpetrator and the dead and injured are known, there will be warnings not to stereotype, not to sully the reputation of any faith or ideology. Don’t link radical Islam with terror.

Yet, New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio came right out and said it: “This was an act of terror.” That was already apparent to the New York City police, whom DeBlasio has repeatedly insulted as racists, and demeaned for quickly confronting the dangers of criminal behavior.

That’s the same DeBlasio who pompously defied Trump’s call to dismantle so-called sanctuary cities, making it tougher for authorities to find and corral criminals. “Don’t let the terrorists change our life in any shape, manner or form,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, just two hours after the attack took place.

That’s right, New Yorkers. Listen to your governor. Don’t take any extra precautions in how you live your lives. Don’t admit that there are evil people in the world who want to kill you, then exhort God’s greatness. Don’t use that ugly word -- war – to describe our conflict with radical Islam. Don’t offend. And don’t defend. It might upset someone.

Trick or treat.