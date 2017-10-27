Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Todd's American Dispatch

If Corn Pops are racist, what about Cocoa Puffs or Count Chocula?

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes | Fox News
FILE --

FILE --  (Reuters)

Prepare to have your Lucky Charms curdled, America.

Kellogg's has apologized after a member of the Social Justice Breakfast Brigade complained about racially insensitive artwork on a package of Corn Pops. 

Click here for a free subscription to Todd's newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives!

The artwork included cartoon characters shaped like corn kernels frolicking about in a shopping mall. All but one of the kernels was yellow. The lone brown kernel was working as a janitor. 

Well, faster than you could say snap, crackle, pop -- a customer raised a stink on social media. 

"Why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? This is teaching kids racism," aggrieved cereal-eater Saladin Ahmed wrote on Twitter. 

Click here for America’s fastest-growing Conservative Podcast!

USA Today reports Ahmed is a writer for the Marvel Comics' Black Bolt series and a fantasy novel author. 

A number of folks observed that the brown kernel was the only one actually doing something – putting in a hard day’s work while other corn kernels goofed off.

I contend it’s just a cartoon on a cereal box, so why is this even a “thing”? But my opinion seems to be in the minority (no pun intended).

Kellogg's dutifully responded on Twitter - reaffirming its commitment to diversity and inclusion. In other words, they respect corn kernels of all colors and socio-economic backgrounds.

"Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend - we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon," the company stated. 

And for the sake of inclusivity, I imagine Kellogg's would affirm vegetables that identify as corn kernels or corn kernels that might be yellow but identify as brown. I mean who are we to judge if a head of lettuce identifies as a corn kernel?

Folks, the country has gone plumb nuts.

The notion that a major American company was forced to apologize after somebody got their flakes frosted by a cartoon corn kernel demonstrates just how perpetually offended and overly sensitive we've become. 

I can only imagine what the Social Justice Breakfast Brigade will do when they discover Cocoa Puffs --- or heaven forbid -- Fruity Pebbles.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.