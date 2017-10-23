What these teen football players did to Old Glory will make you proud to be an American

A Southern California high school football team honored our military and sent a message to the National Football League with a soul-stirring pre-game entrance to the stadium on Friday.

The Burroughs High School football team in Ridgecrest marched onto the football field waving large American flags as Lee Greenwood's beloved, "God Bless the U.S.A." played on the public address system. Click here to watch the video.

Several listeners of the Todd Starnes Radio Show alerted us to the massive public display of patriotism. They pointed out the significant difference between how high school football players treat the flag and how professional football players treat the flag.

“The kids have been frustrated with what's going on across the country with players taking a knee,” head coach Todd Mather told the Todd Starnes Show. “I told the kids that politics don't have a place in high school sports. I told them we stand for the national anthem. That's what you do as an American in this country."

And that's exactly what they did at Friday night's homecoming game -- bringing the audience to tears.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the stands - including myself," the coach said.

At the conclusion of the song, the game announcer told the crowd they were living in the “best country on the face of this Earth.”

“At Burroughs football game – we are standing,” he declared. “We are standing for the national anthem.”

Parent Tina Haugen filmed the incredible moment.

"It was absolutely amazing," she said. "Our community is unbelievably patriotic. Everybody was clapping and cheering."

The young men on the football team and the good citizens of Ridgecrest should be commended for their public display of patriotism.

They reminded the nation that there are plenty of folks across the fruited plain who are proud to be Americans.

