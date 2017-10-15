Expand / Collapse search
Todd's American Dispatch

Shame! Iowa marching band walks off field during national anthem

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes, Fox News
anthem

Ames High School has the unfortunate distinction of having one of the most un-American marching bands in the nation.

More than a dozen members of the band linked arms and walked off the football field Friday night during a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” An untold number of other band members refused to play their instruments.

It was absolutely disgraceful. Sickening.

The children who staged the musical insurrection told local reporters they did so to protest all sorts of social maladies.

To continue reading on ToddStarnes.com click here

 

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.