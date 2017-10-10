Sean Hannity: Sleazy Weinstein affair shows Dem hypocrisy yet again

After a flood of shocking and disturbing allegations of sexual harassment and even forcible rape against Hollywood power player Harvey Weinstein, he was finally fired by his own company.

That's good news. The bad news is that the Democrats who have cozied up to Weinstein for years are completely silent. Former President Obama, the Clintons and a host of other key Dems who have used Weinstein like an ATM just can’t find the words to condemn this predator.

It’s not just politicians. Even though people interviewed for articles in The New Yorker and The New York Times said Weinstein’s monstrous behavior was an open secret in Tinseltown, A-listers never seemed to mind. In 2012, Meryl Streep even jokingly called Weinstein “God.” So much for women’s rights.

We all know that if this was a conservative in the same situation, Hollywood liberals would be enraged. The media would be enraged. But Weinstein, who in a rambling and phony apology vowed to fight President Trump and the NRA, has generated the chirping of crickets from his powerful pals.

Democrats took piles of money from Harvey Weinstein and only now after these allegations surfaced, some, just a few, not all of them are beginning to give it back or give it to charity. Weinstein has donated an estimated $44,000 to Hillary Clinton since 1999. And that's on top of the $15,000 he shelled out to a Super Pac tied to Clinton.

Weinstein also contributed over $56,000 to the Obama Victory Fund. He gave over $90,000 to the Democratic National Committee. And he also wrote checks for over $76,000 for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. All told the Center for Responsive Politics calculates Weinstein contributed over $2 million to Democrats. That's only since the year 2000.

President Obama’s daughter even interned for Weinstein.

Now some Democrats are giving some of the money back or donating it to liberal causes. They think that cleans their hands. But Obama, Hillary Clinton and others have yet to comment publicly about him. If he was a conservative, they would be shouting from the mountaintops.

Liberals claim to care the most about women's rights. But if they did, Hillary Clinton and her family foundation would never have taken money from countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, the UAE, countries that treat women horribly, kill gays and lesbians and persecute Christians and Jews.

It’s the typical selective moral outrage we have come to expect from the left. The nation is divided culturally because the left is hypocritical and inconsistent. They only feign moral outrage when it suits their political agenda. They pretend to have the moral authority on issues like race, women's rights, gay rights, and the list goes on and on.

The truth is that they have been lying about all of that for a long time. And this Harvey Weinstein scandal proves it. For the right price, the left and their silence can be bought.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity," Oct. 9, 2017