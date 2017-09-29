Victory! Court rules cheerleaders can paint Bible verse banners

Cheerleaders will be able to once again raise banners proclaiming God’s Word at football games in Kountze, Texas.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives!

The Court of Appeals for the Ninth District Court of Texas ruled late Thursday in favor of the Kountze cheerleaders – declaring the inspirational Bible verses painted on run-through banners are private speech.

“We find the Cheerleaders’ speech on the pregame run-through banners cannot be characterized as government speech,” the court ruled.

In 2012 the school district had banned cheerleaders from writing Bible verses on run-through banners for the football team. That decision came after the notorious Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint.

To continue reading Todd's column from ToddStarnes.com, click here.