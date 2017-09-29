Expand / Collapse search
Victory! Court rules cheerleaders can paint Bible verse banners

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes, Fox News

Cheerleaders will be able to once again raise banners proclaiming God’s Word at football games in Kountze, Texas.

The Court of Appeals for the Ninth District Court of Texas ruled late Thursday in favor of the Kountze cheerleaders – declaring the inspirational Bible verses painted on run-through banners are private speech.

“We find the Cheerleaders’ speech on the pregame run-through banners cannot be characterized as government speech,” the court ruled.

In 2012 the school district had banned cheerleaders from writing Bible verses on run-through banners for the football team. That decision came after the notorious Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint.

