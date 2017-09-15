Does the media hate Trump or love Hillary more; and other embarrassing stories

Love and hate are often opposite sides of the same obsession. (Movie buffs are picturing the great Robert Mitchum in “Night of The Hunter,” with “hate” and “love” tattooed on opposing hands.) The media are like that. On one hand they hate, despise and loathe President Trump. On the other, they adore his opposition, especially Hillary Clinton.

This past week was a battle of those two sides. The only question was, which one would embarrass the media more? Would they tear into Trump like the left hand of hate? Or would they open the right hand of love to Hillary?

They tried for the one-two punch. But their hate for Trump is stronger than even their love for Hillary and it showed. A new study from the Media Research Center (where I work) showed that since his inauguration Jan. 20, evening news coverage of President Trump is 91 percent negative. And, while that’s just those shows, it’s a common sentiment throughout the media.

This week, MSNBC weekend host Joy Reid claimed the Age of Trump is the "worst time to be a human," seemingly forgetting things like slavery, the Holocaust, the Black Death and two world wars. She graduated from Harvard, so you alums might want to withhold that endowment check.

Then there’s NBC’s poor correspondent Katy Tur. Katy embarrassed herself multiple times this week to shill for her new book, “Unbelievable.” (Did she get Hillary’s help on the book title?) On Tuesday’s NBC “Today,” she whined to co-host Matt Lauer about attacks on her reporting made by then-presidential candidate Trump. She said the criticisms were “jarring” and “scary.”

NBC then rolled this Trump clip: “She’s back there, little Katy. She’s back there. What a lie it was. Third-rate reporter, remember that. Third-rate.”

The very next day, The Hill’s Joe Concha read her new book and published her juvenile reaction to Trump’s election. “The room goes wavy. My stomach churns. I can feel the bile in the back of my throat,” she wrote. She even questioned whether Trump will “respect term limits.” She must envision him potentially Castro-esque, living longer than any American president.

It was more of the same from Katy but a far cry from the campaign. She’s not a journalist, she’s an activist who pretends to do journalism and her employers at NBC/MesSNBC go along with the joke.

2. But They Love Hillary: How do they love thee, let me count the ways. One: CNN’s Anderson Cooper raving about Hillary’s use of yoga that she mentioned in her new book. Cooper asked her: “Page 27 in your book, you talk about alternative nostril breathing. What is that and dare you give me a demonstration of that.” Imagine how he’ll handle it when she can walk and chew gum at the same time and not faceplant at the 9/11 Memorial.

Two: Amazon (headed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post) deleted one-star reviews of Hillary’s new book, leaving 94 percent of her reviews giving a five-star rating.

Three: Journalists let Hillary get away with claiming Democrats are at a “disadvantage” and “they're still going to face a very difficult media environment.” Apparently, Hillary and her cultists actually believe the media wasn’t on their side. Just ask Verrit founder and “Hillary superfan” Peter Daou who wrote that, “Sanders and the Mainstream Media Helped Put Donald Trump in the White House."

Four: The New York Times book review was unintentionally humorous, calling Hillary “a woman who’s arch but sensitive” and describing the book as, “Defiance, Dark Humor, and Candor.” Perhaps he meant arch, as in arch-villain or arch-enemy.

And five (I could do a lot more just from “The View”): “The View” co-host Joy Behar even showed herself in a photo all dressed in black, as she told Hillary: “ “I went into mourning,” after the election. I go into mourning every time I have to watch “The View,” so I know what that’s like.

3. Hill Sports Blues: The Extremely Progressive Stupid Network struck again. It seems ESPN (D-Woke) is determined to drive away anyone who is not stridently left-wing. Given that the demographics of your typical sports fans run the gamut from right to left, that has proven unwise. Ratings are down and cord-cutting is up.

ESPN President John Skipper, who even The Washington Post calls “a gangly, Southern hippie,” found himself once more trying to pretend he runs a news network. And he failed. Trump-hating ESPN host Jemele Hill went on a hateful Twitter rant about Trump, calling him a “bigot” and a “white supremacist.” Which, given her previous statements, wasn’t surprising.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders struck back when she was asked about the bizarre statements. “That is one of the more outrageous comments that anybody could make and certainly is something that is a fireable offense by ESPN,” she told the press corps.

ESPN’s response was pathetic: “The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.” But ESPN did nothing to her, essentially saying it was OK. She never apologized and, as of Thursday night, hadn’t deleted the comments either from Twitter.

Naturally, journalists rallied to her defense, as if that’s a surprise. Please remember this is the same ESPN that purged conservatives who said conservative things like former Boston Red Sox star Curt Schilling.

Hill, who has been in hot water before, got a mere talking to this time. Don’t forget, she was suspended back in 2008 for saying, “rooting for the Celtics is like saying Hitler was a victim,” according to Bleacher Report. But saying the president is a white supremacist? Nothing.

4. From Russia With Propaganda: There aren’t many days I can agree with The New York Times, so let’s make Sept. 13, a national holiday. The Times’ Jim Rutenberg wrote a massive piece on the dangers of RT, formerly Russia Today, and Sputnik, a similar state-owned outlet.

Both serve as Vladimir Putin’s propaganda arms and let’s be honest, Russia is not our friend. According to the story, most of a recent intelligence assessment of the two outlets “concerned machinations that were plainly visible to anyone with a cable subscription or an internet connection: the coordinated activities of the TV and online-media properties and social-media accounts that made up, in the report’s words, ‘Russia’s state-run propaganda machine.’”

Humorously, RT responded in the story. “RT’s chief editor, told me the allegations against the network smacked of ‘McCarthyism.’” It’s not McCarthyism to point out that a foreign nation is using our press laws against us to push anti-American propaganda. There is no alleged witch hunt of RT and Sputnik.

Several months back, I wrote an op-ed about foreign media. I posted it on Mic and either operator error (me) or tech problems made it go away. I reposted it in agreement with Rutenberg. I did my own assessment of RT at the end of 2016. Here’s what viewers got delivered into their homes and hotel rooms watching it: full-on pro-Russia, anti-West propaganda. It’s anti-energy (anyone’s but Russia’s, that is), anti-Western defense and anti-American, but supportive of Assad’s murderous regime in Syria.

Many people right and left go on RT. I did before I started watching it. Now, I won’t give them the time of day. But, RT isn’t alone. There are many state-sponsored media outlets using our free press against us – “news” organizations, such as Qatar’s Al-Jazeera, China’s CCTV and even the BBC. (Yes, the Beeb, too.) All are state-owned and reliably anti-American.

Why do we put them on the same level as American news outlets? Yes, many U.S. outlets are wildly biased, but at least they are usually helping lefties in America and not a foreign power.

Why do we allow state-sponsored press access to the White House and Congress when they are pursuing other agendas? If U.S. media like The Times wish to target RT and Sputnik, they will have to decide whether it’s just an anti-Russian strategy or whether American media are going to be serious and distrust foreign (and, yes, domestic) state-sponsored press.

If they choose distrust, they might be surprised that some conservatives will agree with them.

Hurray For Hollywood: It’s Emmys time this weekend, a time to recall that Hollywood is really a hotbed for racism, sexism and violence that pretends to be a nice place. More than a third of the top 50 highest paid stars in Tinseltown have complained about the discriminatory atmosphere. Remember that when you watch stars pretend to be so much better than the rest of us during the Emmy broadcast.

Much like the rest of media, Hollywood still hates Trump. Even the Miss America contestants were forced to divorce themselves from Trump to stand a chance to win. Actor Jim Carrey is no different. He made odd comparisons to Russia in his latest anti-Trump rant, saying “we may have to struggle … like you know, people did during the czar.” He also called “Trump is a f*****g imbecile,” because that’s star quality humor. Reliable Left Coaster Robert Redford blames the Trump election on the fact that “We’ve lost our moral foundation.” Since when has Hollywood had a moral anything?

And speaking of morals, a rapper known as XXXTentacion released a disturbing video included both real images of violence and reenacted versions. But he also staged hanging a white child in front of a black child while the audience looked on. The video is very disturbing, though XXXT claims it’s a message.

XXXT, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, faces a parade of legal charges for alleged “aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering,” according to Spin. You have to follow the link above to see his bizarre reaction to Spin. The video has now been seen more than 8 million times. (As an aside, what awful parent let his or her son be part of this violent display? Can someone call social services on them?)

Then there’s HBO’s David Simon who has returned with a new show about porn. Simon, who gave the world top-notch entertainment with “The Wire,” now has delivered a graphic, sex-filled take on the early porn industry in New York called “The Deuce.” The lefty Simon is still upset at Hillary’s election loss, calling it, “the last primal scream of white males in this society.”

Thankfully, there are a few sane people left in the entertainment world. Former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones made news this week calling out Hollywood’s support for abortion as showing “how evil our world has become.” Amen.

Dan Gainor is the Media Research Center's Vice President for Business and Culture. He writes frequently about media for Fox News Opinion. He can also be contacted on Facebook and Twitter as dangainor.