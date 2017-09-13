Trump puts women in charge at his White House. Will the mainstream media ever wake up?

Editor's note: The following column originally appeared in The Resurgent.

Kellyanne Conway is a senior advisor to the President. Sarah Sanders is the press secretary. Mercedes Schlapp is coming into the White House as a communications advisors. Hope Hicks is now in charge of the communications shop in the White House. The President of the United States, who feminists hate so much, has handed his entire communications operation over to women. Talk about female empowerment. This is not an issue of nepotism, but an issue of competence. Yet feminists will still not be happy because the women at the White House do not support killing children.

The media will probably ignore this. I would not be surprised. But you shouldn’t. The left bashes President Trump on a daily basis, in part for his supposed treatment of women, but the man has put women in charge of the single most important daily operation in the White House, i.e. communicating his message.

Credit where it is due — this is a big, bold move by President Trump. Though he is ultimately his own communications director, that he would put women in these prime positions is impressive. It is an act that, if Barack Obama did it, feminists and abortion activist groups would be heralding as forward thinking and … dare I say it … progressive. They will give no such credit or praise to President Trump because though they claim to be all about equality, they’re really only interested in the ability to kill children, which these women, thankfully, do not support.

Erick Erickson is a Fox News contributor. He is host of "Atlanta's Evening News" and founder/editor of The Resurgent. He is the founder of RedState.com. Follow him on Twitter @EWErickson.