Gregg Jarrett: Hillary's got FORTY-THREE reasons why she didn't win. Really?

Hillary Clinton has long had an aversion to the truth.

She twists it, bends it and contorts it to fit her own needs and ambitions. And so it goes in Clinton’s current “blame tour” as she hawks her book with an eye toward fattening her already considerable bank account.

If you are expecting the truth of “What Happened,” the title of her mythical memoir, you will be left bereft. It bears no resemblance to the truth of what happened in her losing quest for the presidency.

Instead, Clinton engages in what psychiatrists call “projection” –when people persistently blame others for their own failings. They view themselves as chronic victims, refusing to accept personal responsibility for the decisions they alone make.

In Clinton’s universe, everyone is to blame but her. She is very much like Richard Nixon who said of the Watergate scandal that forced his resignation as president, “I accept the responsibility, but not the blame.”

And, like Nixon, Clinton’s name is synonymous with scandals and controversies, all of them self-created. No one forced her to set up a private email server. No one made her pocket $225,000 from Goldman Sachs for a speech. No one coerced her into using her foundation in a way that smacks of influence peddling and self-dealing.

In rationalizing her behavior, Clinton tends to manipulate the facts and engage in wholesale deceptions, peddling one fatuous canard after another. She does it so often and so cavalierly that it seems second nature. Distortions and fabrications are endemic in her personality.

Yet, Americans saw through it. Polling data consistently showed that a majority of voters did not trust Clinton because they didn’t believe her. In politics, if they don’t believe you, they’ll never believe in you.

This is Hillary Clinton’s fatal character flaw.

The truth is Clinton was an uninspiring candidate who ran a flawed campaign. She ignored the advice of experienced political professionals. She never understood what voters truly cared about and failed to devise a coherent message that resonated with Americans. And, of course, she was marred by scandals of her own making and the copious excuses she conjured that few seemed to believe.

But in her book and in her many public appearances and interviews, Clinton refuses to acknowledge the truth. That would take the kind of courage that demands honest self-reflection. She is incapable of doing so.

If you want to empty your wallet for a book of fiction disguised as non-fiction, be my guest. For those who don’t, here is a list of all of those who Clinton blames for her losing presidential bid. The list will, undoubtedly, grow as she continues talking about it.

Sexism Racism Misogyny Xenophobia Suburban women James Comey FBI Russians Vladimir Putin WikiLeaks DNC Barack Obama Joe Biden Bernie Sanders Anthony Weiner Electoral College Polling Data Cable News New York Times Fake News Bots Facebook Twitter Netflix TV Executives ‘Anti-American forces’ Democrat documentaries Low information voters People wanting change People who assumed she’d win Republican Party “Content farms in Macedonia’ Infowars Goosefer DC Leaks Jill Stein Steve Bannon Voter ID laws Chief Justice John Roberts KS Sec. of State, Kris Kobach Citizens United Colluding Trump officials Benghazi

Gregg Jarrett is a Fox News legal analyst and former defense attorney.