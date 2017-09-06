Senate Democrats attack Trump judicial nominee's Catholic faith

Senate Democrats came dangerously close to crossing a constitutional line regarding religious faith during an inquisition of one of President Trump's nominees for the federal court.

Senators grilled federal judicial nominee Amy Barrett -- demanding to know how her faith would influence her decisions from the bench. Barrett is a professor at Notre Dame Law School and a devout Catholic.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd's newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives!

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., expressed grave concerns that Barrett is a Catholic in good standing.

"When you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you, and that's of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for, for years in this country," Feinstein said.

It was an "Are you now or have you ever been a Catholic" moment - and it was completely disgraceful. I warned you about this kind of religious waterboarding in my book, "The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again."

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., interrogated Barrett over her use of the term "orthodox Catholics" - in reference to an article she wrote on capital punishment.

“Do you consider yourself an orthodox Catholic?” Durbin asked. Continue reading at ToddStarnes.com

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.