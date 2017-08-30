Melania's shoes -- Media heels kick up a controversy about the first lady's footwear

Nike taught us that, “It’s gotta be the shoes.” Nearly 30 years later, the media are following that advice to the point of insanity, freaking out because the first lady wore high heels on her visit to flood-stricken Houston.

Politico, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Vanity Fair all went as low as they could go -- all the way to the floor -- to attack Melania Trump. Readers were astonished at how ridiculous the media were willing to be to savage team Trump.

Here’s how they decided to play footsie with Melania: Politico’s “Melania's stiletto sideshow,” Vanity Fair’s “What Not to Wear to a natural disaster,” and, the Times’s “a symbol for what many see as the disconnect between the Trump administration and reality.”

The Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion critic Robin Givhan went even further. “It was also an image that suggested that Trump is the kind of woman who refuses to pretend that her feet will, at any point, ever be immersed in cold, muddy, bacteria-infested Texas water. She is the kind of woman who may listen empathetically to your pain, but she knows that you know that she is not going to experience it. So why pretend?”

This from Givhan who promoted a fashion designer black list for the new first lady back in January. "When it comes to dressing the Trump women, a designer's most natural vehicle for protest -- and patriotism -- is the absence of their name," she wrote.

Politico (D-DNC) writer Annie Karni agreed with the Times and pushed the standard Democrat talking point with her attack on how the first lady “became another symbol of a White House that can often seem out of touch.”

Even the Politico tweet was intended to de-feet the president. It was later deleted but said, “There was no acknowledgement from the White House that the first lady’s storm attire was at all off-key.” Apparently, the hack, er crack Politico social media team was more off-key since this was removed.

Vanity Fair took to mocking Melania: “Her aviator sunglasses and army green jacket say, ‘Business,’ and, ‘Let’s get down to business,’ and, ‘Hello, my name is Tom Cruise and I’m here to give you the business.’ The heels scream, ‘Who’s in for brunch?’”

Times Styles reporter Matthew Schneier tweeted: “Please God let some fashion brand be dumb enough to send me a press release taking credit for these shoes today.”

Not everyone in journalism run to show their political bias via footwear. Buzzfeed world editor Miriam Elder came out strong, tweeting: “Anyone talking about Melania’s shoes has clearly never been to Russia or Eastern Europe in the winter get over it .”

Even liberal “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah was disgusted by the criticism: “Here’s the thing, I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people,” Noah said.

Dan Gainor is the Media Research Center's Vice President for Business and Culture. He writes frequently about media for Fox News Opinion. He can also be contacted on Facebook and Twitter as dangainor.