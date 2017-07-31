Disgusting! Reporter cracks joke at expense of WWII vets

An Indiana news reporter caused a bit of a stir on Twitter after he made a derogatory comment about maritime disaster in the history of the U.S. Navy.

On Sunday, Gov. Eric Holcomb attended the 72nd reunion of survivors of the USS Indianapolis - sunk in 1945 by a Japanese submarine. Smithsonian Magazine estimates as many as 150 sailors died from shark attacks.

"I was awestruck to hear the stories and meet the survivors of the #USSIndianapolis at their 72nd reunion," the governor wrote on Twitter.

Dan Carden, a reporter for The Times of Northwest Indiana, responded to the governor's tweet with his own message.

"It has got to be a coincidence that they do this during Shark Week, right? Right?" he wrote.

