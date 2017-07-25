Drag Queen Storytime for kids at the library -- What in the name of Captain Kangaroo is going on?

Public libraries across the fruited plain are inviting drag queens to read story books to small children -- leading some folks to wonder what in the name of Captain Kangaroo is going on?

A trio of drag queens, decked out in full regalia, recently held court at the Indianapolis Central Library -- gabbing about superheroes and cookies.

"Some parents choose to expose their children to religion, some parents choose to expose their children to culture, the arts," parent Heather Pugh told USA Today. "I'm working to teach my children to be open-minded, loving, accepting people."

And that's the point of Drag Queen Storytime -- indoctrination.

"I want kids to experience just the fun of being around drag queens, the creativity, their style, their expression of their individuality," said Stephen Lane.

Mr. Lane is the library's point man for planning programs for children, USA Today reports.

The Brooklyn Public Library held a similar event in May -- funded by our tax dollars. Get a load of how the library promoted the event:

"What do drag queens and children have in common? They love dressing up and all things sparkly and fancy! Drag Queen Story Hour captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity in childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models."

A library spokesperson for the Indianapolis library told me there is nothing wrong with teaching small kids about gender fluidity.

"Young children often exhibit gender fluidity in their play, and Drag Queen Story Hour reinforces for them that there is nothing wrong with that," the spokesperson said in a written statement to my new radio show “The Todd Starnes Show”

Who knew that's what the toddlers were talking about around the sippy cups these days?

To be fair, the Brooklyn library said the response to what they call Drag Queen Story Hour has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Many of the parents who choose to bring their families to Drag Queen Story Hour do so because they would like their children to learn to love and accept themselves, and other people, as they are," the spokesperson told me.

So in the spirit of tolerance and acceptance, I asked the Brooklyn Public Library if they would ever allow ministers to dress up in clerical garb and read Bible stories to the children.

Let's just say the library's tolerance and acceptance does not extend to those people with religious beliefs.

However, they said they would be glad to let a religious leader reserve a community room to conduct a story hour. And by community room, I suspect they mean a closet.

Welcome to the 21st century, America -- where childhood traditions have been upended to appease the sex and gender revolutionaries.

That being said - don't be surprised if Jack dresses like Jill or if the Old Lady in the Shoe has a beard and wears size 13 pumps. And whatever you do - don't ask what the three men in a tub are doing.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.