BIAS ALERT: Daily Beast writer calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a 'butch queen'

A Daily Beast writer called White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a “butch queen” in a tweet Friday that sparked outrage among conservatives.

Culture writer Ira Madison, who has also written for GQ and New York magazine, hasn’t issued any clarification since sending the tweet to his 47,500 followers – some of whom responded with insulting tweets of their own.

According to Urban Dictionary, a “butch queen” is a gay man that is “neither extremely feminine, nor extremely masculine and can easily portray both mannerisms.”

“So sexist and misogynistic comments are acceptable as long as they're aimed at Conservative women,” wrote one user on Twitter. “Thanks for clarifying those rules.”

Dan Gainor, VP of business and culture at the Media Research Center, called the tweet “disgusting.”

“Since The Daily Beast says it values ‘an inclusive culture, committed to the public good,’ I assume this is the last time Ira Madison III will be writing for them,” Gainor told Fox News. “It goes to a larger point. Liberals get away with personal attacks that would ruin the careers of people on the right. This is demented, but watch how little attention it gets from the national press.”