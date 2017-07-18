Why is Facebook purging Catholic fan pages?

As many as two dozen Catholic Facebook pages have been blocked - impacting millions of followers, according to several Catholic news organizations.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd's newsletter - a must-read for Conservatives!

Most of the blocked pages are based in Brazil and four are English-language pages with followers in the millions, Catholic News Agency reports.

One of the blocked pages is "Jesus and Mary" with 1.7 million followers. The page administrator said he was notified by Facebook that he had violated some sort of Facebook policy.

Other pages that were blocked include "Father Rocky," "Holy Mary Mother of God," and a Portuguese-language Pope Francis page that had 3.8 million likes.

"It is extremely heartbreaking," Kenneth Alimba told ChurchPOP. "It's too horrible."

To continue reading Todd Starnes' column, click here.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.