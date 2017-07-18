It's time for Senate GOP to ditch Mitch McConnell so that Trump's agenda can succeed

Editor's note: The following column originally appeared in The Resurgent.

Mitch McConnell, in public, says he wants to pass a health care reform plan that repeals ObamaCare. Remember, McConnell says he wants to scrap ObamaCare “root and branch.”

But behind the scenes, McConnell has been working over liberal senators to assure them his plan will not actually scrap the Medicaid expansion and that he will undermine Senator Ted Cruz’s amendment to provide individual freedom in health care choices.

McConnell, again and again, stacks the deck against conservatives, setting them up to be the fall guy for his own failures.

The president’s various nominees are on the slow walk through McConnell’s Senate, where the filibuster no longer applies.

ObamaCare repeal is just about dead, even though it cannot be filibustered either.

Tax reform is dead on arrival.

The entirety of the GOP agenda is stuck in the Senate where Mitch McConnell seems intent to let it all die on the vine while blaming conservatives.

It is time for the Senate GOP to replace Mitch McConnell so that President Trump can actually get some of his legislative policies advanced. It is not conservatives who are the obstacle, but the Senate leader himself.

Mr. President, instead of considering a challenge to Jeff Flake, it might be time to send McConnell to the pasture.

Erick Erickson is a Fox News contributor. He is host of "Atlanta's Evening News" and founder/editor of The Resurgent. He is the founder of RedState.com. Follow him on Twitter @EWErickson.