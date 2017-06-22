Sean Hannity: Dems in the dumps after Ga. loss, debunked theories

That special election Georgia’s 6th district was supposed to be a monumental moment for Democrats in their effort to resist President Trump, but it turned out to be an embarrassing failure.

Republican Karen Handel beat 30-year-old Democrat Jon Ossoff, the new rock star of the left, who couldn't even vote in the race because he doesn’t live in the district. What's even more embarrassing for Democrats is that they spent over $30 million trying to help Ossoff win. It became the most expensive congressional House race in history, and they still came up way short.

The liberals would have been better off if they had dug a hole, threw that money into it and set it on fire.

Democrats right now have nothing to offer the American people. They're out of touch, their ideas are old and their leadership is tired. Everything they have tried has failed because, of course, they always believe more government is the solution for all of our problems.

President Reagan famously said government IS the problem. That is a lesson Democrats insist on proving to the rest of us, over and over again. Take ObamaCare, the train wreck that is imploding right before our eyes. Remember, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor?” The plan that was going to save the average family $2,500 per year but actually raised costs by up to $8,000?

They wouldn’t get away with it if they didn’t have the alt-left, propaganda media pushing their message, whether on a failed election or trying to cover for President Obama’s failures. President Trump made that clear Wednesday night at a speech in Iowa.

“We will never be intimidated by the dishonest media corporations who will say anything and do anything to get people to watch their screens or to get people to buy their failing papers,” the president said.

Here’s an example of the lengths the alt-left media will go to in order to explain away the Democrats’ failures. NBC’s Rachel Maddow, in her desperate search for answers as to how Jon Ossoff could possibly have lost a “referendum on Trump,” blamed weather, or climate change. Or something.

“If there was a turnout effect from the bad weather today in the district, does that have any partisan implications that you could foresee in terms of what was expected for same-day election day voting?” she asked a guest.

Right, the weather hates Democrats!

It isn’t the kookiest theory offered up by Maddow. Every night, she makes a tinfoil-hat claim about President Trump working with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. She was sure he didn’t pay taxes, until she got hold of a tax return that said he paid $40 million in one year. And when he fired FBI Director James Comey, who every Democrat in the country wanted fired when he was investigating Hillary Clinton, well, that was a dastardly scheme, of course.

“The FBI director being fired by the president to try to change or stop an FBI investigation into the president's campaign and his top staffers -- that is a big freaking deal,” she hyperventilated on June 8.

And remember back in 2011, Maddow tried to explain away then Congressman Anthony Weiner's very graphic, very lewd tweet?

“If the congressman was hacked, as he said he was, if he was pranked, how would that work? How could a person do that?” she wondered. “What would that look like?”

Her guest, a writer from the alt-left Daily Kos, examined an image from the congressman's Twitter account more closely, and concluded that the image had been Photoshopped!

The only thing the Democrats and members of the destroy-Trump, alt-left media have left are these tinfoil hat conspiracy theories. As President Trump might say in a tweet, “Sad.”

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity," June 21, 2017

