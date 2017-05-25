Sean Hannity: Russia probe consumes media, but goes nowhere

The destroy-Trump, alt-left media continues to breathlessly push the bizarre, tinfoil hat conspiracy that President Trump and Russia colluded to help him win the election.

No evidence has been presented, yet this has now become the biggest scandal in history. But it's time to get to the truth and set the record straight. Nobody else in the media will do it, because most of them want to destroy the president at any cost. They want him out of office. They want him impeached. They want him gone.

The Russia conspiracy narrative has been crumbling right in front of the media’s faces, but they refuse to let it go. The latest Democrat official to be forced – reluctantly – to admit that the whole thing is an air sandwich was former Obama CIA director John Brennan, who testified this week on Capitol Hill.

He was asked if he’d seen any evidence of “collusion,” which – by the way – isn’t even a crime, anyway.

“I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts to suborn such individuals,” he said. “And it raised questions in my mind, again, whether or not the Russians were able to gain the cooperation of those individuals.”

Yeah, but was there “collusion?” Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., pressed.

“I don't know whether or not such collusion -- that's your term -- such collusion existed,” Brennan replied. “I don't know. But I know that there was a sufficient basis of information and intelligence that required further investigation by the Bureau to determine whether or not U.S. persons were actively conspiring, colluding with Russian officials.”

That’s a long way of saying, “Nope, no evidence.” After roughly eight months of probing by the FBI and breathless media reporting, there’s no evidence of collusion. But, Brennan did provide testimony about the sharing of classified information with the Russians by a high-ranking U.S. official – him!

“I shared classified information with the Russians when I was director of CIA,” he said. “CIA on a routine basis shares classified information with Russians on terrorism matters.”

That was pretty shocking, since it came after the media excoriated President Trump for allegedly sharing critical information with Russians in the Oval Office, something the commander-in-chief is free to do.

But back to the original non-story regarding Russia and Trump. Brennan’s revelation echoed what Obama’s director of national intelligence, James Clapper, told NBC back in March.

“We did not include any evidence in our report -- when I say ‘our’, that's NSA, FBI and CIA with my office, the director of national intelligence, that had anything -- that had any reflection of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians,” Clapper said. “There was no evidence of that included in our report.”

“I understand that, but does it exist?” Chuck Todd pressed.

“Not to my knowledge,” Clapper replied.

On top of that, key Democrats including Rep. Maxine Waters of California, one of the leading voices to impeach President Trump -- have all had to admit and come clean and say the same thing. They've seen no evidence of Russia collusion. You may dismiss Waters as a kook, but check out what California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“The last time we spoke, Senator, I asked you if you had actually seen evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and you said to me -- and I'm quoting you now -- you said, ‘Not at this time,’” Blitzer practically pleaded. “Has anything changed since we spoke last?”

“Well, not -- no, it hasn't.” Feinstein admitted.

Consider how the alt-left media has pushed this false Russia collusion narrative.

“I'll say it again,” MSNBC’s Chris Matthews said. “This Russian connection just keeps building. And every time it builds and expands, you have to wonder if Trump himself isn't worried about what's swirling around under the covers.”

This is the same media that WikiLeaks proved colluded with the Hillary Clinton campaign. Now, they are willing to go off the deep end and push these ridiculous theories backed by no evidence.

But ask yourself this: If the media, President Obama and the Democrats are so concerned about Russian meddling, why did they wait until after President Trump was elected to make such a big deal about it? If it was so alarming and so egregious and posed such a major threat to our democracy, don't you think they should have said something before the election?

Mike Morell, who headed the CIA during part of Obama’s presidency, wondered the same thing.

“ … the U.S. government was concerned enough last summer about Russian interference in the election that they had [Brennan] make contact with his Russian counterpart and tell them to stop,” Morell recently said. “And the Russians clearly didn't. So my question is, what did the Obama administration do after that, after they learned that the warning had fallen on deaf ears?

“It appears they did nothing,” he concluded.

They did nothing, because there was nothing to do anything about.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity," May 24, 2017

