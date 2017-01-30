Liberals want US to admit all the refugees and pray we don't get blown up

The mainstream media, liberals and Hollywood are pitching a super-sized hissy fit over President Trump’s decision to protect the fruited plain from blood-thirsty jihadists.

They seem to think we are under some sort of moral obligation to allow refugees to flood into the country without vetting and pray that nobody gets blown up. I write about this very issue in my new book, “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.”

I watched in utter amazement this weekend as hordes of agitators swarmed airports across the country – causing all sorts of mayhem.

CNN called the protests “spontaneous” – which is quite remarkable – considering a number of protesters were waving professionally-made banners and posters.

Muslims at DFW International Airport turned a baggage claim area into a makeshift mosque – kneeling on prayer rugs and chanting, “Allah.”

And there was nary a peep from TSA or airport officials.

But heaven help the poor fellow who tries to go through a TSA check point with a bottle of “Head & Shoulders” in his carry-on luggage.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lashed out at the president – saying “New Yorkers have no tolerance for intolerance.”

New York City Mayor and Communist sympathizer Bill de Blasio said the ban was “chilling to anyone in America who cares about religious liberty.”

These are the same guys who tried to shut down a Chick-fil-A franchise and told gun-toting, Bible-clingers they were not welcome in the Empire State.

So spare us your righteous indignation.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel said he plans on hosting illegal aliens in his home and urged citizens to do the same.

That’s a mighty thoughtful gesture, but it might be safer for the refugees to eat a slice of deep dish pizza in Syria rather than the Windy City’s South Side.

The mainstream media feared the president was going overboard to protect Christians from radical Islamists, Newsbusters reported.

CNN’s Carol Costello, seemed genuinely troubled that his “underlying goal” was “to make this country aggressively Christian.”

Failed talk show host Piers Morgan addressed the issue in a bizarre column titled, “More Americans were killed last year by toddlers with guns than by Muslim terrorists, Mr. President – where is the executive order to stop THAT?”

“This executive order is not making America great,” Morgan wrote in the Daily Mail. “It’s making America hate.”

Mr. Morgan is British.

“It is grotesquely unfair because it punishes many decent, law-abiding people who have every right to be in the country,” he added.

Piers Morgan is the poster child for extreme vetting.

Hollywood is even worse – marginalizing Christianity while embracing Islam.

The people who play make believe for a living went out of their way to denounce President Trump during the Screen Actors Guild awards Sunday.

“We have to speak up,” actress Emma Stone said. “Staying silent only helps the oppressor, not the victim. Right now I hope that people seeing things that are being done that are unconstitutional and inhumane would say something.”

Here's a thought -- next year -- hold the SAG awards in downtown Tehran. I hear the Ayatollahs are big Rosie O'Donnell fans.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.