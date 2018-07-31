Expand / Collapse search
CEO of curve-friendly fashion brand focusing on older demographic next: 'We are all about body positivity'

The CEO of Babes and Felines (not pictured) first set out to cater to curvier clientele; Kim Kardashian was even a customer during her first pregnancy.

Who run the world? Curvy girls, if you ask Ciera Rogers, CEO of hip-hugging fashion brand Babes and Felines.

"Our bodies change so much as women," the Instagram influencer-turned-designer tells The Post. “So we are all about body positivity in every shape and size.”

In 2012, the Houston native set out to provide sexy clothing for a then-underserved Instagram demographic: curvy women.

Her ultra-clingy basics are shot on models with all manner of body “imperfections” — back rolls, stretch marks, cellulite, you name it.

Even curve queen Kim Kardashian is a fan: During her first pregnancy with North West, she shimmied into the brand’s clingy styles (similar to this $40 tube dress).

Up next for Rogers and her skintight wares? Clothes for older women. “We want to expand more into a mature market,” she says. “I have so many women who are 50-plus who want my pieces catered to them and their lifestyles.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.