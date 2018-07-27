Prince George wears matching outfit with Prince William, 33 years later

Prince George has apparently been taking style cues from a very special role model: his father, Prince William.

Last week, Kensington Palace released an official portrait of the little prince for his fifth birthday, in which the third-in-line to the British throne is all smiles in a white, button-up shirt with short sleeves and blue trim, paired with blue shorts. But Harper’s Bazaar later noticed something extra sweet about George's ensemble — specifically, that it was reminiscent of an outfit young Prince William wore to a family trip to Venice, Italy, in 1985.

This isn’t the first time — nor likely the last — that Prince George has sported an outfit reminiscent of his father’s boyhood styles.

The young royal wore a white top with red embroidery and red shorts, topped off with white socks and black buckled shoes, to Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening, just like Prince William did in 1984 to visit a newborn Prince Harry at St. Mary's Hospital.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s oldest child also wore a pale blue onesie to his first Trooping the Colour parade on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2014, just like his dad did in 1984.

As noted by Page Six, the similarities are likely no accident. The British royal family is known for “using clothing to make generational connections, especially for significant events.”

After welcoming Prince Louis in April, Duchess Kate wore a red dress with a white lace collar that some felt paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Though Prince George’s two younger siblings have officially to get in on the family matching game, Princess Charlotte has previously sported color-complimentary matching dresses with Duchess Kate before.

All bets are on that the littlest royals will soon join in on the fun, too.