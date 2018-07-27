Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Prince George wears matching outfit with Prince William, 33 years later

Janine Puhak
By | Fox News
Prince George seems to be taking fashion inspiration from another member of his famous family - his father, Prince William.

Prince George seems to be taking fashion inspiration from another member of his famous family - his father, Prince William.  (Kensington Palace/Getty)

Prince George has apparently been taking style cues from a very special role model: his father, Prince William.

Last week, Kensington Palace released an official portrait of the little prince for his fifth birthday, in which the third-in-line to the British throne is all smiles in a white, button-up shirt with short sleeves and blue trim, paired with blue shorts. But Harper’s Bazaar later noticed something extra sweet about George's ensemble — specifically, that it was reminiscent of an outfit young Prince William wore to a family trip to Venice, Italy, in 1985.

prince george

The Royal Family released a cheery photo of Prince George in honor of his fifth birthday.  (Kensington Palace)

MEGHAN MARKLE, KATE MIDDLETON ATTEND WIMBLEDON IN FIRST SOLO OUTING

VENICE - MAY 5: Diana Princess of Wales and Charles Prince of Wales hold Prince Harry and Prince William on the deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia, during the Royal Tour of Italy on May 5, 1985 in Venice Italy. Princess Diana wore a coat designed by the Emmanuels. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Prince William rocked a white button up with blue trim and blue shorts aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in Venice, 1985.  (Getty )

This isn’t the first time — nor likely the last — that Prince George has sported an outfit reminiscent of his father’s boyhood styles.

The young royal wore a white top with red embroidery and red shorts, topped off with white socks and black buckled shoes, to Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening, just like Prince William did in 1984 to visit a newborn Prince Harry at St. Mary's Hospital.

prince george matching william

Prince William wore a white top with red embroidery and red shorts to visit Prince Harry in the hospital in 1984, while Prince George sported a similar ensemble in 2015 to Princess Charlotte's christening.  (Getty/AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s oldest child also wore a pale blue onesie to his first Trooping the Colour parade on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2014, just like his dad did in 1984.

prince george trooping of the color AP

Prince George stole the show during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace in 2015.  (AP/Tim Ireland)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 16: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales holds young Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 16, 1984 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

A young Prince William clings tight to his father, Prince William, during the Trooping the Colour festivities in 1984.  (Getty)

As noted by Page Six, the similarities are likely no accident. The British royal family is known for “using clothing to make generational connections, especially for significant events.”

After welcoming Prince Louis in April, Duchess Kate wore a red dress with a white lace collar that some felt paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though Prince George’s two younger siblings have officially to get in on the family matching game, Princess Charlotte has previously sported color-complimentary matching dresses with Duchess Kate before.

princess charlotte kate matching

Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte have previously stepped out in color complimentary outfits.  (Reuters/AP)

All bets are on that the littlest royals will soon join in on the fun, too. 

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak