Engaged couple mocked for 'smallest ring ever made'

A newly engaged couple shared a photo of their happy moment on social media only to be trolled over the size of the ring.

Jen Phanomrat and Leo Samanamud, who run the food blog and YouTube channel Just Eat Life, have been together for nearly a decade and decided to make the news public.

Phanomrat posted a photo of herself alongside her fiancé on Instagram, showing off the delicate gold band with a small pearl to her 64,000 followers.

“9 years later, I said YES to my best friend!” she wrote.

As an Internet personality, Phanomrat said she’s used to haters, but told Yahoo she didn’t expect the outpouring of mean comments.

“I’ve always been an advocate for women supporting women, so I was shocked to see so many females wasting their time replying to each other to dampen our happy moment,” she said.

People commented on both the size of the ring and the fit, calling out the non-traditional piece of jewelry.

“Congrats!! Where’s the ring?” one person wrote.

“It just seems like he went into the store like ‘show the smallest ring ever made,'” one person commented.

“It must suck to wait 9 years for a ring that look like that,” another person wrote.

“My best friend would at least know my ring size, especially after nine years,” someone else commented.

Phanomrat told Yahoo she’s been deleting the negative comments, but she wants everyone to know the ring was exactly what she wanted.

“I don’t usually wear any jewelry, but when I do, it’s simple and minimal,” she said.

“What mattered to me the most was the tiny detail on the inside of the ring. He asked the ring maker to inscribe the initials of our nicknames for each other. I swear I thought I was floating in the air when he pointed it out. My heart smiles every time I see it,” she told Yahoo.

Phanomrat said her and Samanamud want people to know they choose experiences over material things.

“…We encourage others to think about how they measure value in life. We made it our priority to travel around the world, eat bucket list foods, and experience dream adventures together. That’s all we’ve ever wanted and will continue to do, ring or no ring.”