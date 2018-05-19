Royal wedding 2018: Best hats and fascinators

Hats off to the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

As wedding bells rang at last for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, many female guests gave their nod of support in style with a fabulous array of hats and fascinators. In fact, donning a headpiece is actually requisite as one of the strictest royal dress code rules.

“Hats are a sign of festivity for a British wedding. They are kept on inside the church, but people should be careful of the people sitting behind them,” Plaza Hotel etiquette expert Myka Meier told the Associated Press. “It’s not the Kentucky Derby. No huge brims. Nothing too high,” she said, of the royal wedding.

From Oprah Winfrey’s blooming blossoms to Amal Clooney’s timeless look, Doria Ragland’s sweet beret and Camilla Parker Bowles’ over-the-top number, take a peek at some of the greatest hats and fascinators spotted at Windsor Castle on May 19.

