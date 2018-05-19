Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Royal wedding 2018: Best hats and fascinators

Janine Puhak
By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Aside from the bride, fascinators are the biggest head-turners at any royal wedding. Video

Hats let royal wedding guests make a fashion statement

Aside from the bride, fascinators are the biggest head-turners at any royal wedding.

Hats off to the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

As wedding bells rang at last for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, many female guests gave their nod of support in style with a fabulous array of hats and fascinators. In fact, donning a headpiece is actually requisite as one of the strictest royal dress code rules.

ROYAL WEDDING LUNCHEON MENU REVEALED

royal wedding

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.  (AP)

“Hats are a sign of festivity for a British wedding. They are kept on inside the church, but people should be careful of the people sitting behind them,” Plaza Hotel etiquette expert Myka Meier told the Associated Press. “It’s not the Kentucky Derby. No huge brims. Nothing too high,” she said, of the royal wedding.

From Oprah Winfrey’s blooming blossoms to Amal Clooney’s timeless look, Doria Ragland’s sweet beret and Camilla Parker Bowles’ over-the-top number, take a peek at some of the greatest hats and fascinators spotted at Windsor Castle on May 19.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

royal wedding

Prince Charles escorts Doria Ragland and Camilla Parker-Bowles into the church.  (AP)

Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.  (AP)

royal wedding

Amal and George Clooney head to the ceremony at St. George's Chapel.  (AP)

http://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/2018/05/19/meghan-markles-bridal-beauty-look-everything-need-to-know.html

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were all smiles for the May 19 festivities.  (AP)

royal wedding

The Princess Royal arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.  (Reuters)

royal wedding

The Duchess of Camrbrige stepped out in a floral-decked hat.  (AP)

royal wedding

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie opted for decidedly more conservative hats than those they sported to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding.  (Reuters)

royal wedding

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the wedding.  (Reuters)

Royal Wedding: From Oprah to Posh Spice, a look at the star-studded guest list that included two of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends. Then a closer look at Elton John and his viral frown.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL WEDDING CAKE SERVES UP A SLICE OF ORIGINALITY

HOW MEGHAN MARKLE’S WEDDING DRESS WILL IMPACT THE GOWN INDUSTRY

royal wedding

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle.  (Reuters)

Lady Kitty Spencer arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Lady Kitty Spencer arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.  (Reuters)

STAFF AT HOTEL WHERE MEGHAN MARKLE AND MOM ARE STAYING TOLD NOT TO WAVE AS THEY LEAVE, SOURCE CLAIMS

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak