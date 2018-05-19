Royal wedding luncheon menu revealed

Talk about a feast fit for royalty.

After celebrating their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel earlier today, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially celebrating their nuptials with a lunchtime reception for their 600 guests at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle hosted by the Queen, Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement obtained by Fox News. Roughly 7,500 items of food have been prepared by a team of 25 chefs, led by Royal Chef Mark Flanagan for the special event, with many of the food items locally sourced to the Windsor region.

According to the release, the A-list guests will be served a variety of canapés including: Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus crème fraiche, grilled English asparagus wrapped in cumbrian ham, garden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbena, heritage tomato and basil tartare with balsamic pearls, poached free range chicken bound in a lightly spiced yoghurt with roasted apricot, croquette of confit Windsor lamb, roasted vegetables and shallot jam and warm asparagus spears with mozzarella and sun-blush tomatoes.

In addition, guests can munch on a selection of “bowl food” choices including fricassee of free range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeks, pea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil and parmesan crisps and ten hour slow roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling, Kensington Palace said. In addition, sweet canapés champagne and pistachio macaroons, orange crème brûlée tartlets and miniature rhubarb crumble tartlets will also be offered.

In terms of spirits, guests can sip on Pol Roger Brut Réserve Non Vintage Champagne and a selection of wines, the release states. Soft drink choices include an apple and elderflower mocktail, made with the same elderflower syrup as used in the wedding cake, and Sandringham Cox's apple juice.



In addition, the highly anticipated and tradition-breaking lemon elderflower wedding cake incorporating “the bright flavors of spring” will also be served at the lunchtime reception.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,” baker Claire Ptak said in a statement. “Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Later tonight, 200 of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s closest circles will make their way to celebrate at Frogmore House with an intimate evening reception, hosted by Prince Charles.

Bon appetite, indeed!