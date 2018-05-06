Twitter slams ‘terrible’ lace-up jeans

This year has seen its fair share of denim disasters.

First there was the "buttless jeans," then came the infamous denim thong and then, last week, the extreme-cut jean made news. Now the lace-up pant is the latest in blue jean deconstruction that has people talking – and shaking their heads.

INFAMOUS 'THONG JEANS' ARE NOW A HALLOWEEN COSTUME

Online retailer Fashion Nova released the Wild Thang lace-up jeans for a surprisingly affordable $49.99 – the extreme-cut jean, which boasts a quarter of the material, sold out for a whopping $168. However, people aren't loving the trend and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The "terrible" pants are a bit more modest than the other jean creations en vogue, with material covering both the front and entire backside of the wearer. Though the shoelace-like laces weren't enough to win anyone over.