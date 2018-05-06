Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Twitter slams ‘terrible’ lace-up jeans

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The Wild Thang lace-up jean didn't win many people over online.

The Wild Thang lace-up jean didn't win many people over online.  (Fashion Nova)

This year has seen its fair share of denim disasters.

First there was the "buttless jeans," then came the infamous denim thong and then, last week, the extreme-cut jean made news. Now the lace-up pant is the latest in blue jean deconstruction that has people talking – and shaking their heads.

INFAMOUS 'THONG JEANS' ARE NOW A HALLOWEEN COSTUME

Online retailer Fashion Nova released the Wild Thang lace-up jeans for a surprisingly affordable $49.99 – the extreme-cut jean, which boasts a quarter of the material, sold out for a whopping $168. However, people aren't loving the trend and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The "terrible" pants are a bit more modest than the other jean creations en vogue, with material covering both the front and entire backside of the wearer. Though the shoelace-like laces weren't enough to win anyone over.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.