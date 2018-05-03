Kentucky Derby hats through the years, from the boldest to brightest

It’s off to the races for Kentucky Derby fans. And those truly committed to the May event know that the fashion -- particularly women’s hats -- is just as important as the thoroughbreds racing.

From the beginning, fashion was associated with the Kentucky Derby as Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr., who founded Churchill Downs, hoped to make the race a high-class event, according to the Kentucky Derby notes on its website. But the hats didn’t really come into play until about the 1960s “when social fashion norms loosened up and the presence of television gave women a reason to stand out,” the Derby said.

Hats are also supposed to bring good luck.

The Kentucky Derby says it doesn’t have any “hard and fast rules” when it comes to apparel, but the event is a chance for every woman’s Southern belle to come out with pastel dresses, bows and Lilly Pulitzer prints. For the hats, the Kentucky Derby suggests those in seated areas of Churchill Downs wear more traditionally southern, wide-brimmed hats. But in the infield area, where the parties happen, hats tend to be a little more curious.

Recently, thanks in part to Kate Middleton, fascinators have also become a trend at the Kentucky Derby.

Men, too, typically, don their best pastels, seersucker and floral print bow ties. But the gentlemen can wear hats as well.

Here’s a look at some of the more extravagant -- and unusual -- hats worn at the famous horse race.