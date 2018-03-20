'Mosting' is the latest maddening dating trend

Just when hopeless romantics thought that mind-boggling dating trends like submarining and stashing were left behind in 2017, a new woe has bubbled up to vex sincere sentiments everywhere: mosting.

Comparable to ghosting, the term was first coined by MEL Magazine in January and has been trending on social media in recent days.

“Mosting is when someone goes overboard on the fluff job and then vanishes. It’s not just someone being complimentary and flattering; it’s someone faking being totally smitten when they aren’t,” journalist Tracy Moore wrote. “It’s the worst of the love crimes in many ways, because a lot of people can act charming just for sex, but only a certain breed of total phony will cry love.”

“Mosting is ghosting, but where before you ghost, you completely love bomb the person with praise, compliments and faux perfect soulmate-type stuff,” she further clarified to the Huffington Post on March 19.

Naturally, the Twitterverse has reacted to the dawn of “mosting” with heated emotion. Many slammed the “messed up” rise of false online flirtation as the crux of both this issue and other negative dating phenomenon.

“Online dating has created a sea of gutless wonders ... people treat each other as disposable ... constantly looking to see if the grass is greener elsewhere. Don’t like your girl/guy? Don’t worry, there’s an app for that,” one user wrote. “#RIPchivalry.”

“These things happened in past but devices give new options on levels of ambiguity and pain,” another added.

“It can really be reckless out here,” another mused.

In one professional opinion, dating expert and Next Level Matchmaking founder Joshua Pompey told the Toronto Sun that there are several “cowardly” reasons someone may resort to mosting.

“In many cases the man may truly feel the passion that he is showing up front, only to realize later on that he just isn’t feeling it anymore. Rather than confront the woman, he takes the cowardly way out and just disappears altogether,” Pompey said. “This is the mark of an immature and inconsiderate man that shows no regard for the emotions of the person is involved in.”

“These types of men need to learn how to deal with their own issues before they can ever be committed in a happy and giving relationship,” he adds.

