This man ran out on his ex in the most brutal way, and now she's his boss

Encountering an ex-partner can be awkward at the best of times, but what happens if you actually have to work with them? Now imagine finding out you're going to be your ex's manager after he ghosted you in the most heartless way. Well, according to a recent post on career blog site Ask A Manager, that's exactly what one woman will have to face very soon—and the story truly seems like it was pulled from a soap opera.

It was all revealed when the ex in question wrote to blogger Alison Green that, while working abroad a few years ago, he started dating a woman named Sylvia. He decided that it wasn't working out, and abruptly left the country while she was out of town over the holidays, without writing her so much as a note. He writes that "Sylvia was rather emotional and became obsessed with the relationship, tracking me down, even causing various scenes with my parents and friends." Now, years later, he's learned that Sylvia will be his new manager at a prestigious job.

Now, before any sympathy sets in, what this reader didn't reveal in his original letter was that he had been in a relationship with Sylvia for three years. And they had lived together for two of those years before he packed up and disappeared.

Yeah, that changes everything.

Ghosting someone after a couple of dates is kind of rude, but hey, it happens. But skipping out on a three-year relationship with someone you live with and not having the courtesy to tell them what's happening? That is a whole new world of WTF.

Both Green and the commenters called this guy out for saying his ex was "emotional" and "obsessed" given that, you know, she probably thought something terrible must have happened for her live-in partner to disappear without a trace. Did he think she would just shrug and get on with her life, rather than doing everything in her power to make sure he was alive and well?

Green offered some solid advice for the tricky career situation, like suggesting he contact Sylvia to let her know they'll be working together, but warning that things likely won't go well for him. And both commenters on the blog—and people on Twitter who read the story—firmly declared themselves on Team Sylvia.

Now hundreds of Ask A Manager readers are eagerly awaiting an update on this crazy story—preferably one in which Sylvia comes out on top.

This article originally appeared on Women's Health.