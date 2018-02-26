Melania Trump wears custom-made Dolce & Gabbana gown to Governors' Ball

Known for grabbing headlines with her statement-making and expensive ensembles, Melania Trump made no exception with her outfit at Sunday night’s Governors’ Ball.

The first lady played host alongside her husband at the event, wearing a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana gown for the evening. The black floor-length design had long sleeves with lace detailing and sequin accents. The Italian brand, a favorite of the former models, even named the custom dress after her, dubbing it the “Melania.”

Trump has turned to Dolce & Gabbana many times during her tenure as first lady. Just last week she wore a black tailored coatdress with tan trim from the label for a meet and greet with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Tunrbull and his wife Lucy. Last year, she wore a head-turning $51,000 coat with colorful 3-D silk flowers on a tour of Italy.

After Dolce & Gabbana dressed FLOTUS for her official White House portrait, many people called for a boycott of the label. The designers behind the brand, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, decided to encourage the boycotters by selling “#Boycott Dolce & Gabbana” t-shirts.

While you won’t be able to score Trump’s custom-made Governors’ Ball number yourself, you can get a similar mid-length version, the Dolce & Gabbana embellished lace and mesh gown, online for $3,200.