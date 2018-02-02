Woman claims 'blow torch' hair dryer burned her

Now that’s a hot look!

A South Carolina woman says she was burned by a hair dryer that functioned more like a flamethrower after receiving the item from Amazon earlier this week.

“Talk about a bad hair day!” Erika Shoolbred wrote on Monday. “My new hair dryer (more like hair fryer) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blow torch on its first use this morning.”

Aside from a small burn on her hand, Shoolbred, of Spartanburg, said her master bathroom reeked of an “enormous smell” after – literally — firing up her latest purchase.

Shoolbred said she contacted both Amazon and the dryer’s manufacturer in China.

“Amazon credited my account and gave me the contact info for the company but I have yet to hear from them,” she wrote. “The drier was marketed as salon grade – the product has now been removed from Amazon’s site.”

One of Shoolbred’s friend noted that she was lucky to escape serious injury, particularly a more significant burn.

“I’m still a bit shaken actually,” Shoolbred replied on Wednesday. “The dryer would not turn off. The [off-on] switch only made it more torchy. I knew I would have to get it submerged in water but first I had to pull the cord from the wall. That’s when I burned my hand. I then was shocked after pulling it from the wall that it still flamed up. I then ran it under the sink. I was fearful my smoke alarm would engage so I opened windows. My bathroom was like a fog and still smells.”

This article originally appeared on the New York Post